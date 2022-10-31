Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 Tomorrow; Heres How to Check at panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result Date at panjiyakpredeled.in: The Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations will declare the result for the Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) tomorrow, November 1, 2022. Candidates can download the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result by visiting the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in. Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla, State Education Minister took to Twitter, “The exam result of Pre D L Ed Exam 2022 will be released tomorrow on 1st November 2022 after noon. 599294 candidates appeared in this examination.”Also Read – JEE Main 2023 Registration to CUET UG Dates: Important Education Events For This Week

प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2022 को दोपहर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में 599294 अभ्यार्थी सम्मलित हुए। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) October 31, 2022

How to Download Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022?

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.

On the homepage, click on the link, “Download Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your R ajasthan Pre DELEd exam result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 was conducted on October 8. The exam was held in offline pen and paper-based mode. This year, nearly 5,99,294 candidates have appeared in the entrance exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of panjiyakpredeled.in for the latest updates.