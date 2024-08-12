Rajasthan Rains: Schools in 4 Districts Shut Today As Heavy Downpours Trigger Severe Waterlogging, CM Takes Stock of Situation

Jaipur: Rajasthan has witnessed severe waterlogging after incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in parts of the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials here to take stock of the situation. In the meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office, Sharma asked the officials to expedite relief work in the affected areas and take necessary precautionary measures based on the weather department’s forecast for the coming days.

All schools in four severely affected districts were directed to be shut on Monday.

Rajasthan Rains: Here Are The Top 10 Updates

District collectors of Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur, and Dausa have directed all government and private schools to be shut on Monday.

The chief minister said joint teams of the concerned departments should be formed to expedite the relief and rescue work in the affected areas.

CM asked the officials to visit waterlogged areas and ensure the arrangement of water drainage and basic facilities like drinking water, food and medicines.

CM said water and electricity supply in the affected areas should be restored at the earliest.

State police have been directed to remain vigilant.

CM said the civic bodies must work diligently to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and to issue advisory for public awareness.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several regions in Rajasthan, as the state braces for another spell of intense monsoon showers.

A red alert has been issued in Sawai Madhopur, Karoli and Bharatpur. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted alongwith thunderstorms at isolated places in these areas.

Orange alert has been predicted in Jaipur City, Alwar, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Dhaulpur, Dausa-Srinagar, Bikaner, Tonk and Hanumangarh.

A yellow alert has also been issued in Kota, Boondi, Nagaur, Bhilwada, Bara and Chittorgarh. The areas could expect light to medium rainfall.