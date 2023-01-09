Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How to Check

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Tentative Dates: Candidates can download the RBSE Class 10th timetable 2023 and RBSE Class 12th class timetable 2023 by logging into the Board’s official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Tentative Dates: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan(BSER), Ajmer is likely to release the RBSE board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12th soon. All those students who have registered for the examination can download the RBSE Class 10th timetable 2023 and RBSE Class 12th class timetable 2023 by logging into the Board’s official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board will release the class 10, and 12 board exams date sheet this week, RBSE Deputy Director, Rajendra Gupta has confirmed to IndianExpress.

Official Website to Download Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Step By Step Guide to Download RBSE C lass 10, 12 timetable? Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan(BSER), Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Look for the link that says, ‘‘Download RBSE Class 10th timetable 2023 ’ or ‘ RBSE Class 12th timetable 2023.”

’ or ‘ Click on the link and a PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your RBSE board date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and save it for future reference. This year, the board is scheduled to hold the examination on the complete academic syllabus as in the pre-Covid years. Meanwhile, the board has also updated the Rajasthan class 10, and 12 exam syllabus 2023. The examination will be held in pen and paper mode. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates.



