Jaipur: Amid massive Covid-19 surge in several countries including China, Centre and state governments in India have begun precautionary measures. The Union government released guidelines on Covid-19 preparedness today following which, Rajasthan state has sprung into action.

The Health Department of the state has asked all districts to do genome sequencing of all the positive cases in the state. The District Collectors have been asked to overlook the matter.

The Health Secretary has called a review meeting on Friday to assess the preparedness of the department in case of a Coronavirus outbreak in Rajasthan. In this meeting, detailed information will be taken on things related to stock of oxygen, ventilators and medicines available in Rajasthan.

The new Covid-19 strain called Omicron sub-variant ‘BF.7’, which many countries are apprehensive of, has not been reported from Rajasthan so far. However, Health Secretary, Dr. Prithvi, has issued orders for genome sequencing of positive Covid-19 cases. He has asked all Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) to send samples so that if any new variant of Coronavirus is found, it can be detected and people can be alerted.

The Health Secretary has given instructions to send these samples to the labs of Jaipur and Jodhpur Medical Colleges. Along with this, as per the protocol issued earlier, instructions have been given to isolate positive patients and keep monitoring them till their reports are out.

Genome sequencing is currently being done in the microbiology lab of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur.



