Rajasthan’s Phalodi Records 50 Degrees Celsius, Assam Tezpur Witnesses All-time High Temperature

Heatwave in India: Rajasthan’s Phalodi Records 50 Degrees Celsius, Assam’s Tezpur Witnesses All-time High Temperature

West Bengal’s Cooch Behar (40.5 degrees), Assam’s Silchar (40), and Lumding (43), and Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar (40.5) and Pasighat (39.6) recorded their all-time high temperatures.

New Delhi: A Brutal heatwave condition in North India has crippled the lives of people. On Sunday, the temperatures soared to a searing 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan’s Phalodi, as a severe heatwave swept through large parts of India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 50 degrees Celsius is the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019, when Churu, also in Rajasthan, logged a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius.

Phalodi hit India’s all-time high temperature of 51 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016.

Heatwave In India: Latest Updates

The extreme heat affected the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam’s Tezpur (39.5), Mazbat (38.6), Dhubri (38.2), North Lakhimpur (39.2), and Mohanbari (38.8) also saw record-breaking temperatures for May.

Official data showed that at least 17 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above on Saturday.

In Rajasthan, temperatures soared to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 48 degrees in Jaisalmer, and 47.2 degrees in Bikaner

The extreme heat will continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra until May 29.

The searing heat will also affect the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. A ‘red’ warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a “very high likelihood” of heat illness and heatstroke for all age groups.

The IMD said warm night conditions could further exacerbate heat-related stress in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next four days.

High night temperatures are particularly dangerous because the body doesn’t get a chance to cool down. Increasing nighttime heat is more common in cities due to the urban heat island effect, where metro areas are significantly hotter than their surroundings.







