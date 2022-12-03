Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen leveled new allegations against Charu Asopa. He said she has taken Ziana away from him.

Rajeev Sen Accuses Estranged Wife Charu Asopa For Taking Away Daughter Ziana

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are on a verge of divorce. A few days ago Rajeev took to his YouTube channel where he clarified some of the allegations leveled against him by Charu in recent times. Rajeev accused Charu instead and said it was her who was using their daughter Ziana to gain more views on YouTube. He said that Charu has taken Ziana away from him.

Rajeev in his video said, “A lot of you are concerned about Ziana and many have accepted my parting ways with Charu. I respect that. But when you call me a bad daddy and accuse me of not taking care of Ziana, you don’t understand. Ziana has not left me or it’s not that I want to go away from her. She has been taken away from me. And when that’s done and I am asked why am I not spending time with Ziana, then for that Charu has to cooperate and keep her ego aside. It’s her zidd and pata nahi kyun itni akad hai against me and people she doesn’t like according to her situation. It is not good for her and the child. It’s easy for her to comment that I am not around and I am a bad father. If it would have gone my way, Ziana would have been with me and my family.”

Rajeev Sen accused Charu Asopa of living a fake life

Rajeev said, “In fact, I had told Charu many times that don’t live life for YouTube. I felt many times that she is living a different life and doing everything for the outside world. If you are going to mandir or keeping fast, you have to show everything. I know YT is addictive and you want to share things with your followers, but it looks fake after a certain point.”



