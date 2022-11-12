Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Sriharan Released From Jail Day After SC Ruling

The Supreme Court on Friday set free Nalini Sriharan and five other remaining convicts, who are serving life term for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, noting that its earlier order releasing another convict A G Perarivalan was equally applicable to them.

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: The Supreme Court released one of the six convicts, Nalini Sriharan, in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, on Saturday after 3 long decades. The prison officials set into motion the process of releasing all six of them including four Sri Lankan nationals, following the receipt of the Supreme Court’s Friday order copy setting them at liberty.

Nalini’s husband V Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are Sri Lankans while Nalini and R P Ravichandran, belong to Tamil Nadu.

RAJIV GANDHI ASSASSINATION: SUPREME COURTS ORDERS RELASE OF CONVICTS

The Supreme Court said the convicts had showed “satisfactory behaviour”, acquired degrees, written books, and had also participated in social service. they had been behind the bars for almost 31 years.

The release of convicts was recommended to then Governor Banwarilal Purohit by the previous AIADMK government in 2018.

CONGRESS SAYS, ‘ COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE,’ DISAGREE WITH SONIA GANDHI

The Congress party termed “totally unacceptable and completely erroneous,” the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi case. The apex court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India, the party said. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri too opposed the release of convicts.

The Congress said it disagreed with its former chief Sonia Gandhi, whose appeal helped in the commutation of death sentence of convict Nalini Sriharan, asserting that she was entitled to her personal views but the party’s stand had been consistent on this over the years.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK welcomed the Supreme Court ruling, setting free the six Rajiv Gandhi case convicts, while the Congress party termed it unacceptable.

In Tamil Nadu, besides the Congress, both the BJP and right-wing outfits have all along opposed the release of Rajiv case convicts, while almost all other organisations have backed it.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber Dhanu, at a Congress poll rally.



