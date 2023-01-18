Rajkot Class 8 Girl Student Dies Of Heart Attack In School Campus, Parents Blames Management

Home

Rajkot: A class 8 student died of heart attack in Rajkot’s Shree Amritlal Virchand Jasani Vidyamandir school. The parents of the girl student, who passed away due to a severe cardiac arrest have blamed the school management for her death, saying the sweaters prescribed by the authorities amid the cold wave were not enough to protect the victim.

According to the principal Smitaben, when the victim, Riya Soni fell, her classmates and teachers rubbed her arms and legs in an effort to help her recover. Riya’s parents on the other hand have alleged that their daughter was healthy and not suffering from any disease.

In a letter address to the Rajkot District Primary Education officer (DPEO), principal of the Shree Amritlal Virchand Jasani Vidyamandir school said: “On Tuesday morning, English medium class VIII student Riya Soni complained of uneasiness at 7.23 a.m.. Her parents were called, who took her to hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead.”

The victim’s parents said that had the school changed their timings as per DPEO’s instruction, from 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., she would not have died, adding that the sweaters prescribed by the management was not enough to protect children in the cold wave.

It is too early to say that Riya died because of the cold wave, DPEO B.S. Kaila told IANS, adding that the dctor’s primary diagnosis is that she died because of a severe cardiac arrest.

Her blood samples have been sent to the FSL. The FSL will also carry out a vicera test and only after that the real reason behind death can be confirmed, he added.

As per school safety rules, school managements are supposed to take calls about timings as per requirement be it cold wave, heavy rains, or heat wave, the officer said. He added that education inspectors and staff will increase visits to schools to check on winter clothing of students.



