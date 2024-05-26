Home

News

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 33 Including 9 Children Below Age Of 16 Killed – Major Safety Violations That Caused Deadly Accident

A massive fire broke out in a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot, taking the lives of 33 people which included nine children who were below the age of 16. What is the cause of this accident? Take a look at the major safety violations made by the game zone owner, which resulted in this mishap.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Gujarat Fire Accident Cause

Gujarat Fire Accident Cause: In an extremely heartbreaking incident, a game zone in Rajkot, Gujarat caught fire on the evening of May 25 which resulted in the death of many people including children who had come to have a fun evening of games on the weekend. The death toll in the TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot has now reached 33 and in those who have lost their lives, nine are children below the age of 16. The fire accident that has distressed everyone across the country is caused because of various security lapses and safety violations made by the gaming zone.

Safety Violations That Caused Gujarat Fire Accident

The biggest safety violation at the TRP Gaming Zone was that the centre was functioning without a no-objection certificate (NOC) for fire clearance and also had just one exit. The Rajkot Mayor, Naya Pedhadiya was quoted as saying, “We will investigate how such a big game zone was functioning without a fire NOC and we are witnessing the consequences of it. No politics will be allowed over this issue.” Apart from the fact that the gaming zone did not have a fire license, it had only one emergency exit which caused excessive panic when the fire broke out, further worsening the situation.

What Is The Cause Of Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Incident?

An official from the fire department was quoted in an NDTV report as saying, “The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and also due to the wind velocity.” The official further said, “People got trapped as a temporary structure at the facility collapsed near the entrance, making it difficult for the people to come out.”

Rajkot Fire Accident: SIT Formed, Investigation Begins

Sanghvi also informed that all officials have been instructed to be present at the Collector’s office by 3 am and he will also be sitting in the Collector’s office. “A very sad incident took place at Rajkot, many family members lost their loved ones and many children have also died in the incident…SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am… all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies, have been instructed to be present at the Collector’s office by 3 am today. All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here I will be sitting in Collector’s office,” Harsh Sanghvi said.

All Game Zones In State To Be Inspected

Gujarat Director General of Police has instructed the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to inspect all the game zones in the state and to close the game zones running without fire safety permission. The director general of police has told to carry out this procedure in coordination with the fire officers of the municipalities and municipalities and the local system.







