Rajkot Rural (SC), Jetpur (Rajkot), Jasdan, Gondal, Dhoraji Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Counting To Begin Soon





Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: The Gujarat Election Result 2022 is all set to be declared today, on 8 December. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM sharp. One can read all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Key Updates

The Gujarat Assembly Poll was conducted in two phases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for 27 years.

In the 2022 elections, along with Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also fighting for power in the state.

