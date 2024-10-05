Home

Rajnath Singh commends DRDO for successful VSHORADS missile test in Pokhran, Rajasthan

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and the industry for the completion of successful development trials.

Rajnath Singh commends DRDO for successful VSHORADS missile test fires in Pokhran, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: India successfully test fired the indigenously developed VSHORADS missiles at the Pokhran firing ranges in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on October 03 & 04, 2024. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) conducted three tests of the Very Short Range Air Defence System as part of development trials at the Pokhran range.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and the industry for the completion of successful development trials. He also emphasized that the new missiles equipped with modern technologies will further provide a technical boost to the Armed Forces in countering aerial threats.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), he posted on Saturday, October 5, 2024, “The DRDO India has successfully conducted three flight tests of the 4th Generation, technically advanced miniaturised weapon system VSHORADS, from Pokhran. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and industry involved in the successful development.”

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted three flight tests of the 4th Generation, technically advanced miniaturized weapon system VSHORADS, from Pokhran. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and Industry involved in the successful development… pic.twitter.com/OWP9gREyp3 — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 5, 2024

On Friday, October 4, 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024 in New Delhi, asserted India’s commitment to peacefully resolving disputes and emphasized the importance of fostering cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

He said, “India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on the centrality of ASEAN in fostering regional dialogue, stability, and collective growth.”

The Defence Minister emphasized on India’s commitment to ensuring safety and security of the crucial international maritime routes.

Singh further underlined that according to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Armed Forces, especially the Navy, have been actively collaborating with regional countries and are continuously enhancing their capacity and capabilities.

“While India’s endeavour for maritime cooperation continues, its interests are not in conflict with any other country. At the same time, the interests of any other nation should not come in conflict with those of other nations. This is the spirit in which we must work together,” Singh said further.

Discussing India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific he explained, “India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) as we believe in fostering partnerships that prioritise sustainable development, economic growth and mutual security.”

He further stated that India’s partnerships are based on the belief that true progress can be achieved through collective effort and synergy and noted that due to these initiatives, India has become a “credible and preferred security partner and first responder” in the region.

