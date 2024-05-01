Home

Rajnath Singh vs Ravidas Mehrotra For Lucknow Lok Sabha Election in Uttar Pradesh | Check Net Worth, Education, Family Background

New Delhi: Lucknow will cast its ballot on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is a two-time sitting MP from Lucknow, is in a direct contest wit

New Delhi: Lucknow will cast its ballot on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is a two-time sitting MP from Lucknow, is in a direct contest with the INDIA alliance candidate Ravidas Mehrotra, who is the Samajwadi Party MLA from Lucknow Central assembly seat.

Singh will be contesting to ensure his third consecutive victory from the prestigious parliamentary constituency which was represented by the late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee five times from 1991 to 2004.

In 2014, Rajnath Singh had defeated Rita Bahuguna Joshi who was the Congress candidate at the time. In the 2019 polls, Singh had defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha, the wife of actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Rajnath Singh: Family Background

Rajnath Singh was born in Bhabhaura village of Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh to father Ram Badan Singh and mother Gujarati Devi. He was born into a family of farmers.

Rajnath Singh: Education Qualification

Rajnath Singh received his primary education from a local school of his village and went on to secure a master’s degree in physics, acquiring first division results from the Gorakhpur University. From childhood he was inspired by the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.[10] He worked as a lecturer of Physics at K.B. Post-Graduate College Mirzapur, UP.

Rajnath Singh: Net Asset

Rajnath Singh has movable assets worth over Rs 3.11 crore. His wife has 750 gram gold worth Rs 52.50 lakh and silver weighing 12.50 kg worth over Rs 9.37 lakh. She has total movable assets worth Rs 90.71 lakh. Singh has Rs 75,000 cash in hand, while his wife has Rs 45,000 cash in hand. The combined worth of movable assets of Singh and his wife is over Rs 4.02 crore.

Ravidas Mehrotra:

Ravidas Mehrotra (born 21 April 1955) is an Indian politician and former cabinet minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh led by Akhilesh Yadav. He was member of Tenth and Sixteenth Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh.

Category: Graduate Professional

LLB From Lukhnow University in 1979,B.Sc From Jai Narayan Degree College Lukhnow in 1975

Assets: Rs 93,72,605 ~93 Lacs+

