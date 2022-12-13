Rajpal Yadav Accidentally Hits a Student While Shooting in Prayagraj, Complaint Filed

Rajpal Yadav and the film’s team have also filed a police complaint against the student for allegedly disrupting the shooting which was taking place with the permission of the district administration.

Rajpal Yadav accidentally hits student: A complaint has been filed against actor Rajpal Yadav and others at the Colonelganj police station of the Prayagraj area in Uttar Pradesh after the actor accidentally hit a student during the shooting of a film. Yadav was shooting for a scene in Katra when his scooter accidentally hit the student who was present there to see the shooting. While there were no visible injuries, the victim filed a complaint with the police alleging that the film’s team misbehaved with him.

As reported by news agency IANS, even Yadav and other members of his team lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the student was trying to disrupt the shooting which was being done with the permission of the district administration. Station House Officer, Colonelganj police station, Ram Mohan Rai said the scooter which the actor was riding was an old one. The actor lost control and hit the student after its clutch wire broke, he added. There were no visible injuries to the student, the police officer said. “However, further investigation is being carried out following which further action will be taken,” he added.

According to reports, comedian Rajpal Yadav and his team started the shooting of their upcoming film near Laxmi Talkies crossing in the morning. Curious locals, including students, assembled in large numbers at the spot to see the shooting. The team then proceeded towards Bank Road where Yadav was being filmed riding a scooter.

