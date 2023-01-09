Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down in Hospital, Shares Mother is Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant is suffering from a brain tumor, and cancer has spread to her lungs. The actress shared an emotional video from the hospital.

Actress Rakhi Sawant on Monday shared an emotional video from Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital where she informed her fans that her mother Jaya Sawant is suffering from a brain tumor, and cancer has spread to her lungs. Rakhi, who just stepped out of Bigg Boss Marathi house, broke down while announcing the news and also requested her fans to pray for her mom. She also showed her mother lying on the hospital bed. Sharing the post, Rakhi wrote in the caption, “Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her.” Her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani and her brother Rakesh are also seen with her in the video. Rakhi said, “Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 last night. (Got to know) My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best. She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has brain tumor with cancer”.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant showed what the doctor said about her mother’s health. He said, “Her left side is paralysed. A sample has been taken out and sent to the lab, Friday, the result will come and only then will we come to know how much radiation she requires. Her cancer has spread to her lungs, it is not feasible to operate on her right now.”

Celebs from the industry took to the comment section to pray for Rakhi’s mother. Actress Mahima Choudhary wrote, “My prayers 🙏🏻wishing her good health”. Punjabi singer Afsana Khan wrote, “Rakhi siso stay stronger siso waheguru allha mehar kro“. Sofia Hayat also commented, “Oh my darling. I send prayers and blessings to you and your mother”.

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, where she emerged as one of the finalists. She walked away with prize money of Rs 9 lakh.



