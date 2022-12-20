Rakhi Sawant Does Manjulika Better Than Manjulika in Hilarious Viral Clip From Bigg Boss Marathi Watch

Rakhi Sawant did a Manjulika act better than Manjulika in hilarious viral video from Bigg Boss Marathi. – Watch

Rakhi Sawant Does Manjulika on Bigg Boss Marathi: Rakhi Sawant never misses an opportunity to entertain her fans and followers. The actor who keeps on experimenting with her fashion statements surely knows how to hit the headlines. She has also been in the news about her much talked about relationship with her beau Adil. Rakhi had recently vowed that she won’t expose or wear revealing clothes, as her partner doesn’t like it. Now, the actor who is seen in Bigg Boss Marathi became Manjulika as the housemates laughed at her. In Bigg Boss 15, she was haunted by Julie’s ghost as per her histrionics. Now, in the Marathi version she was seen in the Manjulika avatar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa series.

CHECK OUT RAKHI’S HILARIOUS MANJULIKA ACT IN NEW SEASON:

RAKHI BECOMES MAJULIKA IN VIRAL CLIP

Rakhi can be seen dressed in a red saree while her sindoor (vermilion), tilak (a traditional mark worn on the forehead symbolic of religious customs) and kajal (a black powder used around the yes as cosmetic in Asian societies) are spoilt. She gets up as she lies on the bed and starts speaking in Marathi in a scary voice. She then takes out her tongue in an animated devilish manner. As she lies down again, her co-contestants burst into laughter.

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films. She shot to fame when she participated in the first season of Bigg Boss.

