Rakhi Sawant Wedding: Drama Queen Secretly Marries Boyfriend Adil Durrani, Marriage Certificate Of Couple Goes Viral

After divorcing her first husband Ritesh, Rakhi has gone for a court marriage with Adil. Photos of Rakhi and Adil’s wedding are becoming very viral on social media.

Rakhi Sawant Wedding: Drama queen Rakhi Sawant has married her boyfriend Adil Durrani for the second time. Yes, you heard that right. After divorcing her first husband Ritesh, Rakhi has gone for a court marriage with Adil. Photos of Rakhi and Adil’s wedding are becoming very viral on social media. In the viral pictures of the wedding, Rakhi and Adil are seen signing the marriage certificate. Everyone is stunned to see Rakhi’s sudden wedding photos. Watch video




Published Date: January 11, 2023 4:13 PM IST





