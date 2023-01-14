Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Reveals She is Not Yet Accepted by His Family: ‘Will Take Some Time’
- Home
- Entertainment
- Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Reveals She is Not Yet Accepted by His Family: ‘Will Take Some Time’
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan has revealed in a recent interview that she is not yet accepted by his family.
Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Spills The Beans: Rakhi Sawant is always making headlines either with her fashion statements or hilarious videos. However, the actor has always had a roller-coaster personal life that adds up to the spicy rumour mills. Her recent wedding confirmation with boyfriend Adil Khan has once again made to the tabloids and entertainment portals. Adil had earlier denied the reports, but later accepted that he was married to Rakhi. He also said that his family is yet to give nod to their relationship. A few days ago Adil’s photos with Rakhi had gone viral. In one of the pictures their marriage certificate mentioned that they got hitched in 2022.
ADIL KHAN’S FAMMILY YET TO ACCEPT RAKHI SAWANT
Adil, in an interaction with ETimes told, “Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy.” Asked if his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, “Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time.” When their marriage certificate got leaked online, Rakhi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.”
Rakhi was earlier married to Ritesh Raj, but she later declared that their marriage was not legal because he was not divorced at the time.
For more updates on Rakhi Sawant, check out this space at India.com.
Published Date: January 14, 2023 4:30 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
5 Top Skincare Trends To Watch Out For In 2023
[ad_1] 5 top skincare trends that are going to be dominant in 2023. 5 Top Skincare Trends To Watch Out...
CBI Raided My Office Again, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Probe Agency Denies Claim
[ad_1] Home News DelhiCBI Raided My Office Again, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Probe Agency Denies Claim The Central...
CCH vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators January 14 6 PM IST Chattogram
[ad_1] Home SportsCCH vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Chattogram Challengers vs...
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Time Table 2023 Out; Theory, Practical Exam Dates, Instructions Here
[ad_1] Home EducationOdisha CHSE Class 12 Time Table 2023 Out at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Theory, Practical Exam Dates Here Odisha CHSE...
PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction SA T20 League Dream11 5 PM IST Jan 14 Toss Fantasy Team Playing Xis
[ad_1] Home SportsPRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Pretoria vs Eastern Cape Match 6: Captain,...
5 Ways to Enhance Your Beauty Without Makeup
[ad_1] Home LifestyleNatural Skin Care Tips: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Beauty Without Makeup Here are 5 natural ways to...
Average Rating