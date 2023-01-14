Home

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Reveals She is Not Yet Accepted by His Family: ‘Will Take Some Time’

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan has revealed in a recent interview that she is not yet accepted by his family.

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Spills The Beans: Rakhi Sawant is always making headlines either with her fashion statements or hilarious videos. However, the actor has always had a roller-coaster personal life that adds up to the spicy rumour mills. Her recent wedding confirmation with boyfriend Adil Khan has once again made to the tabloids and entertainment portals. Adil had earlier denied the reports, but later accepted that he was married to Rakhi. He also said that his family is yet to give nod to their relationship. A few days ago Adil’s photos with Rakhi had gone viral. In one of the pictures their marriage certificate mentioned that they got hitched in 2022.

ADIL KHAN’S FAMMILY YET TO ACCEPT RAKHI SAWANT

Adil, in an interaction with ETimes told, “Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy.” Asked if his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, “Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time.” When their marriage certificate got leaked online, Rakhi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.”

Rakhi was earlier married to Ritesh Raj, but she later declared that their marriage was not legal because he was not divorced at the time.

