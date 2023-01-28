Rakhi Sawants Mom Jaya Dies of Multi-Organ Failure After Long Battle With Cancer

Home

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant’s Mom Jaya Dies of Multi-Organ Failure After Long Battle With Cancer

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant died from multi-organ failure after being extensively treated for cancer.



Rakhi Sawant’s Mom Jaya Dies of Multi-Organ Failure After Long Battle With Cancer

Rakhi Sawant‘s mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday following rigorous brain tumour therapy. The popular actor’s mother was battling a fatal illness for the past three years. She frequently posted about her mother’s health on social media. Rakhi Sawant also mentioned numerous times how Salman Khan always offered assistance and inquired about her unwell mother. Rakhi Sawant confirmed the demise of her mother due to a multi-organ failure to ETimes.

Rakhi Sawant recently shared an emotional video in which she gave her fans an update on her mother’s condition. She revealed that her mother has been given the diagnosis with both cancer and a brain tumour. Rakhi Sawant captioned her video, “Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her.” She said, Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 last night. (Got to know) My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best.

RAKHI SAWANT SHARED HER MOTHER’S HEALTH UPDATE

Rakhi Sawant was one of the finalists in the most recent season of Bigg Boss Marathi. She caused waves when she shared her wedding pictures with her beau Adil Khan Durrani, a businessman from Mysore.

May Jaya Sawant’s soul rest in peace!



