Rakshabandhan Offerings at Karma Kettle x Talipot House

What – Rakshabandhan Special Hampers

Where – Karma Kettle x Talipot House

-62/1 Hindustan Park, Kolkata- 700029

When – Ongoing till 19th August 2024

Timings – 12 noon to 9pm

Brief – Raksha Bandhan is here and it’s time to exchange heartfelt gifts. Keeping this in mind, Karma Kettle and Talipot House have partnered to create thoughtfully curated gifting hampers that will strengthen the bond you share with your sibling. Each hamper features eco-friendly home decor items and an exquisite range of tea blends, reflecting a perfect blend of elegance and sustainability. This Rakhi, express your love, appreciation and gratitude with Karma Kettle and Talipot House.

Top Picks – Hamper 1 includes Ylang Ylang Perfume Sachet, Natura Apricot Soap, Bare Necessities, Lavender Levitate Bath Salt, Karma Kettle Celebration Series: Jasmine Green Tea, Wild Ideas Orange & Cinnamon Lip Balm, Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; Hamper 2- Zidaela Strawberry Jam, Worktree Wooden Bowl, Matcha Bamboo Whisk, Karma Kettle Lemongrass Ginger Matcha, Coconut Shell Spoon, Wellpaper Blue Green, Paper Mache Coaster, Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; Hamper 3- Zidaela Jackfruit Jam, Seed Paper Pen, Auroville Papers Handmade Paper Notebook, Bare Necessities Rock N’ Roll Solid Deodorant, Karma Kettle Rosehip & Hibiscus Tea, Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; Hamper 4- Windglaze Studio Dragonfly Cup, Brass Fish Strainer, Engraved Kettle Brass Teaspoon, Karma Kettle Darjeeling Muscatel Tea, Worktree Wooden Tea Tray; Hamper 5- Windglaze Studio Adair Coffee Cup, Zidaela Jackfruit Jam, Karma Kettle Classic Coffee Sachets, Wellpaper Paper Mache Organiser; Hamper 6- Bergamot Incense Sticks, Sleek Kettle Brass Teaspoon, Swikriti Flower Embroidered Tea Towels, Karma Pure Butterfly Pea Flower, Wellpaper Paper Mache Trivet and much more.

Pocket Pinch- starting from Rupees 1200 upto 3730 plus taxes.