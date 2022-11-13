Sunday, November 13, 2022
National

Rakul Preet Singh Burns Sunday Calories With Intense Weightlifting in Viral Video

Rakul Preet Singh Reminds Fans to Hit The Gym on Sundays, Burn Calories with Intense Weightlifting-See Viral Video.

Rakul Preet Singh Burns Sunday Calories With Intense Weightlifting in Viral Video - Watch
Rakul Preet Singh Burns Sunday Calories With Intense Weightlifting in Viral Video – Watch

Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness enthusiast. The diva believes in working hard and staying in shape, whether it’s through a high-intensity workout or yoga. After enjoying the festive season, Rakul is hitting back the gym in full form and dedication. As per her fitness mantra, Weekends are not for lazing around, but to burn extra calories gained during the week. From easy peasy yoga routine to dedicated and rigorous gym workout, Rakul Preet’s fitness diaries is quite informative.

Rakul Preet started her Sunday by hitting the gym and lifting weights. A short glimpse of her workout routine has been shared by the actress on her Instagram profile, giving fans all the inspiration from her dedicated fitness routine. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen lifting weights with utmost ease and calm. She can be seen repeating the routine multiple times for strength and stability. Rakul Preet captioned her Instagram post “Sunday burn done right,”

Take a Look at Rakul Preet Singh’s Intense Workout Session:

Weightlifting Benefits:

Weightlifting not only helps with weight loss, but it also helps with strength and muscle growth. There is no doubt that weightlifting provides mental strength along with physical strength. It improves hormonal balance that results in better sleep, improved health and good mood.

1. Reducing the Risk of Injury
2. Improves bone health
3. Gives strength and stability
4. maintain body weight
5. Protects heart from several risks
6. Lowers Blood Sugal Levels




Published Date: November 13, 2022 5:40 PM IST



Updated Date: November 13, 2022 5:42 PM IST





