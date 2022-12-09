RAL vs CAT Match no.113&114 Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11:Captain, Vice-Captain Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers Match 1&3 PM IST Dec 9 Fri

Here is the Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers Match no. 113 & 114 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RAS vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona RAS vs CAT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, RAS vs CAT Probable XIs match no. 113 & 114, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers at Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

RAL vs CAT Match no.113&114 Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11:Captain, Vice-Captain Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers Match Montjuïc Olympic Ground 1&3 PM IST December 9 Fri

TOSS: The toss between Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers will take place at 12:30 and 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 1 PM & 3 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

RAS vs CAT Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmed

Batters: M Asim, M Iqbal, D Karan

All-rounders: M Manwani, Y Ali, W Abbas, I Patel

Bowlers: N Ali, G Mahyavanshi, M Riwan

RAS vs CAT Probable Playing XI

Raval Sporting(RAS): Ishan Patel, Chyet Patel, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Amit Das, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Singh

Catalunya Tigers: Awais Ahmed (wk), Qasim Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Fahad Hassan, Haider Gul, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Sarwar, Ghulam Dastgeer



