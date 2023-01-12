Home

Ram Charan’s Net Worth And Property: The RRR Actor Owns Luxury Cars, Expensive Brands And Multiple Businesses – Check Details

Ram Charan’s Net Worth And Property: RRR actor Ram Charan is basking high on the international success of his epic action-drama. The SS Rajamouli directorial won India’s first Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category. Ram Charna along with Rajamouli, Jr NTR and M M Keerawani was present during the Golden Globes 2023. The actor, who is the son of Chiranjeevi has whopping net worth and a vast business. Ram Charan is among the most bankable Telugu stars and also has many brands endorsement offers. A look at the RRR actor’s property, swanky cars and other business details.

RAM CHARAN’S NET WORTH

Ram Charan is among the highest paid stars of South industry and is one of the highest paid stars in the South film. As reported by Lifestyle Asia, his net worth is around Rs 1300 Crore.

RAM CHARAN’S PROPERTY

The RRR actor’s Jubilee Hills bungalow in Hyderabad features amenities like swimming pool, tennis court, temple, gymnasium, fish pond, etc. Ram Charan’s bungalow is worth Rs 30 Crore sprawling over 25,000 square feet, where he lives with wife Upasana Kamineni, Chiranjeevi and his mother Surekha. The actor also owns several other properties across India, including a penthouse in Mumbai.

RAM CHARAN’S LUXURY CARS

Ram Charan owns many swanky cars such as Audi Martin V8 Vantage, Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover Autobiography, Aston Martin, Ferrari Portofino and more. His Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 costs around Rs 4 Crore.

RAM CHARAN’S FEES PER MOVIE

The RRR actor charges RS 15 Crore per film, as reported by Lifestyle Asia. The report also mentioned that Ram Charan was offered Rs 45 Crore for Rajamouli’s magnum opus. Speculations were rife recently that Disney+Hotstar wanted him as their brand ambassador for a whopping Rs 5 Crore. As reported by Zoom Entertainment, Ram Charan will be charging Rs 100 Crore for his next film.

RAM CHARAN’S BRANDS AND ENDORSEMENTS

Ram Charan charges Rs 1.8 Crore, per product, per brand. As reported by Lifestyle Asia, he has has endorsed around 34 brands, some of which include Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Jiya, Hero MotoCrop, Frooti, and more.

RAM CHARAN’S BUSINESS

The RRR actor’s production company Konidela Production Company produced Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No. 150, that grossed over Rs 164 Crore at the box office. The film was made within a budget of Rs 50 Crore. Ram Charan also owns an airline service called TruJet, that runs about five to eight flights daily.

Ram Charan will next be seen in his PAN (popular-across-nation) India release RC15 opposite Kiara Advani releasing in 2023.

