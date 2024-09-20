NationalPolitics

Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das Responds to beef fat in Tirupati laddoos

Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Friday said that the said that beef fat found in Tirupati temple Paradam is a conspiracy and attack on Sanatan Dharma.



By Joy Pillai

‘Attack on Sanatana Dharma’: Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das Responds to beef fat in Tirupati laddoos

Beef Fats Found In Tirupati Laddoos: Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Friday responded to the escalating controversy over Tirupati temple Paradam, after a lab report confirmed that the laddoos served as prasad contained animal fats and fish oil. He termed the incident as conspiracy, stating that it is an attack on Sanatan Dharma. “It is clear from the checking that was done that fish oil was mixed…It is still not known when all this has been happening. This is a conspiracy and an attack on Sanatan Dharma. The government should take it very seriously and conduct an investigation. The culprit should be punished..,” news agency ANI quoted Acharya Satyendra Das as saying.

 







