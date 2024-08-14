Home

News

Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Says Denied US Visa; Was Invited To Attend World Kannada Conference In Virginia

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol which is installed at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, has been invited to attend the three-day 12th World Kannada Conference (WKC 2024) which is scheduled to take place in Virginia from August 30 to September 1.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the divine Ram Lalla idol, has been denied a US visa. (File/ANI)

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the majestic Ram Lalla idol for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, has been denied a visa to the United States, his family said Wednesday. The Mysuru-based sculptor had been invited to attend the 12th AKKA (Association of Kannada Kootas of America) World Kannada Conference in Richmond, Virginia, they said.

A PTI report, quoting family sources, said the 41-year-old sculptor had planned a 20-day trip to the United States, during which he was scheduled the 12th World Kannada Conference and some other events in the country.

“He had applied for visa, filled all the columns in the from and produced necessary documents but his application was rejected. The reason is not known,” a family member said, according to PTI.

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol which is installed at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, has been invited to attend the three-day 12th World Kannada Conference (WKC 2024) which is scheduled to take place in Virginia from August 30 to September 1.

“Your remarkable contributions to the field of sculpture have caught our attention, and we believe that your artistic vision would greatly enrich our conference. Your work embodies the spirit of creativity and innovation, qualities that align perfectly with the objectives of our event,” the invitation letter to Yogiraj read.

The sculptor’s family said a US visa was denied for Arun and his wife Vijeta, which comes as a surprise because Vijeta has previously travelled to the US without any issues, Republic Kannada reported, adding the couple intended to return to India immediately after the end of their 20-day trip.

“I don’t know any reasons why it was denied, but we have submitted all the documents related to the visa,” Yogiraj told Republic World.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj is a Mysuru-based sculptor who shot to fame after sculpting the mesmerizing Ram Lalla idol which is installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Lalla idol garnered widespread praise for its artistic and serene depiction of Lord Ram when it was unveiled ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in January this year.

Other notable works of Yogiraj include a 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate, a 12-feet sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, and a 21-feet Hanuman statue installed in Mysore.

(With PTI inputs)











