Ram Setu Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay-Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God are about to clash during Diwali festivities. As per the recent trends the mythological-action-adventure inspired by the ancient legend of Ram Setu is riding ahead of Ajay-Sidharth starrer fantasy-dramedy. According to a Box Office India report Ram Setu has an edge over Thank God as per early advance booking estimates. The report suggests that despite of both films showing slow growth, The Akshay Kumar starrer is pacing steadily as compared to Indra Kumar's fantasy-comic caper. Ram Setu reportedly, has earned around Rs 10.5 Lakhs at PVR, Inox and Cinepolis chains on Saturday morning.

RAM SETU AHEAD OF THANK GOD IN ADVANCE BOOKINGS

The BOI report stated that, "Ram Setu is slowly edging ahead of Thank God in terms of advance though the advances of both films remain very slow. There will not be much advance for either film and these advance numbers have to be taken with a pinch of salt as they are signaling at very low opening days as Ram Setu is looking at a Rs 1.50 Crore nett advance with 75% of this being for day one." It further added, "So, from advance it looks much lower than Rs 10 crore nett openings for both films but this should not be the case as audiences should come out post Diwali on the big holiday but whether both films combined can reach the Sooryavanshi total of last year is very much in doubt."

Festive Season to Impact Advance Booking of Ram Setu and Thank God

According to BOI, since neither of the Diwali release are carrying much hype and the audiences are caught up with festivities, there aren't any signs of mass ticket purchases, till the festival is over. As per BOI, "As of 9am on Saturday morning Ram Setu had sold 4.087 tickets at PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the first day while Thank God had sold 2,602 tickets. The business at these chains was 10.5 lakhs for Ram Setu and 6.5 lakhs for Thank God." The recent estimates also indicate that though Ram Setu has taken the lead, Thank God can easily catch up as the difference in the bottom lines is so minimal.

Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha, while Thank God has Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role.

