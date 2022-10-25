Ram Setu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Ram Setu leaked online in HD quality: Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev has been released on October 25. The film is based on an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge. Ram Setu opened to positive word-of-mouth as people call ‘best Diwali gift.’ However, there is sad news for the makers of Ram Setu as the film has been leaked online for HD quality on day 1 of the release.Also Read – Thank God, Ram Setu Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar at Box Office

Ram Setu has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

