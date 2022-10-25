Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalRam Setu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other...
National

Ram Setu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

admin
By admin
0
38



Ram Setu leaked online in HD quality: Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev has been released on October 25. The film is based on an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge. Ram Setu opened to positive word-of-mouth as people call ‘best Diwali gift.’ However, there is sad news for the makers of Ram Setu as the film has been leaked online for HD quality on day 1 of the release.Also Read – Thank God, Ram Setu Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar at Box Office

Ram Setu has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Thank God, Kantara, Doctor GPonniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek. Also Read – Ram Setu Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar’s Action-Adventure Rides Ahead of Thank God in Early Advance Bookings – Check Report

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens. Also Read – Jacqueline Fernandez’s Interim Bail Extended Till November 10 In Rs 200 Extortion Case

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)





Source link

Previous articleWilliamson Was Spot On In Decision-making v Australia But Strategies Need To Be Reassessed With Every Game: Ian Smith
Next articleThe 13 best macOS Ventura features coming to your Mac in 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677