Ram Setu vs Thank God at Diwali Box Office Day 1 Will They Break Sooryavanshis Record Check Early Predictions Report

Ram Setu Box Office Early Prediction: Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are all set to clash to clash this festive season at the box office. Akshay’s mythological-action-thriller and Ajay-Sidharth Malhotra starrer fantasy dramedy are all geared up for a neck-to-neck battle. Earlier, a Box Office India report stated that Ram Setu is riding ahead of Thank God at a Rs 1.50 Crore nett advance with 75% of this being for day one. As per the BOI report for Saturday, “As of 9am on Saturday morning Ram Setu had sold 4.087 tickets at PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the first day while Thank God had sold 2,602 tickets. The business at these chains was 10.5 lakhs for Ram Setu and 6.5 lakhs for Thank God.”Also Read – Ram Setu Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar’s Action-Adventure Rides Ahead of Thank God in Early Advance Bookings – Check Report

RAM SETU AND THANK GOD LOCK HORNS FOR THE D-DAY

As per experts and recent trends in advance bookings, it is believed that due to Diwali and ongoing India Vs Pakistan match, the business might be affected. Also, the films are also releasing on an unconventional day, i.e. Tuesday. Hence, Thank God is expected to take an opening in the range of Rs 10-12 Crore. Ram Setu, on the other hand is expected to have a Rs 12-14 Crore opening. Due to the mystic element attached to the film, Ram Setu could lead at Delhi NCR, UP and other North territories according to trade sources. Due to the low hype it’s hard for both films to surpass Sooryavanshi‘s Day 1 collection at Rs 26 Crore. However, the films might get near to Rs 23-25 Crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

THANK GOD DISTRIBUTOR PLANS NEW STRATEGY AHEAD OF FILM’S RELEASE

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Anil Thadani, the distributor of Thank God, has requested exhibitors to price the film 20 percent lower than Ram Setu. The report says that “Anil Thadani has sent out a clear mail to exhibitors across the country to keep nominal and regular pricing for Thank God. The distributor has asked the national chain owners to price Thank God at-least 20 percent lower than Ram Setu. His idea is to invite families in large numbers to the cinema halls and create an atmosphere of a perfect Diwali outing.” As per the report, “Well, that’s the idea, that’s the thought. They want to make cinema approachable to the masses again. The same strategy was adopted for 2022’s only blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well, and the returns are there for everyone to see.”

Thank God and Ram Setu will be releasing on October 25, 2022, worldwide.

