Ram Temple In Ayodhya To Open For Devotees On THIS Date

Ayodhya: Big news for devotees of Lord Ram, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be opened on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in January 2024 after the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum. The temple will be earthquake-resistant and sturdy enough to last over 1,000 years. This information was shared by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai.Also Read – Good News: More Than 1.10 Lakh Contractual Workers In Rajasthan To Be Regularised Soon

The temple is being built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore and 50 per cent of the construction work has been completed, added Champat Rai. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Over 1.5 mn Farmers Could Not Receive Benefits In Jharkhand For This Reason

The temple will have 392 pillars and 12 doors and is being constructed without using iron bars. Instead of iron, copper chips are being used to join stones, said Rai. Also Read – DefExpo 2022: Rolls-Royce Reiterates Commitment To Partner India For Combat Engine Co-development

The sanctum sanctorum will have 160 pillars while the first floor will have 82. In all, the structure will have 12 entry gates made of teak wood while a majestic main entrance, the “Singh Dwar”, on the first floor will lead to the “dance”, “colour” and “esoteric” pavilions.

The dimension of the main temple will be 350×250 ft.

On the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a study is being done to assess the impact of the footfall on the five km area around the temple once it is opened. “We are satisfied with the speed and the quality of the work being done,” he added.

Granite stones brought from Rajasthan are being used in the construction of the temple which is spread over an area of 2.7 acres. Project manager Jagdish Aphale said the sanctum sanctorum has been constructed in a way that sun rays fall on Ram Lalla’s statue on Ram Navami.





