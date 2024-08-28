Home

News

‘Target Petrol Pipelines, Railway Lines’: Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Planner Threatens Large Scale Train Attacks Across India

The footage, circulating for 1-2 weeks, shows Ghori, a long-standing target of Indian agencies, instructing sleeper cells on methods to derail India’s railway network, including bomb-making techniques using pressure cookers.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

‘Target Petrol Pipelines, Railway Lines’: Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Planner Threatens Large Scale Train Attacks Across India

Intelligence agencies in India are on high alert following the discovery of a video featuring terrorist Farhatullah Ghori urging sleeper cells in the country to carry out attacks on trains nationwide. Ghori, a fugitive jihadist currently residing in Pakistan, is believed to have masterminded the explosion at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe through a sleeper cell with the assistance of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Investigations are underway regarding potential links between Ghori’s directives in the circulated video and recent incidents of sabotage on Indian railways. The footage, circulating for 1-2 weeks, shows Ghori, a long-standing target of Indian agencies, instructing sleeper cells on methods to derail India’s railway network, including bomb-making techniques using pressure cookers. Ghori’s message specifically advocates for attacks on railway lines, petrol pipelines, and logistical chains aiming to “precipitate chaos” in the country.

“But we will return and shake the government,” Ghori is heard saying in the video.

He also discusses plans to target India’s petroleum pipelines and Hindu leaders, accusing the Indian government of weakening sleeper cells by seizing their assets through agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Ghori also called for a “fidayeen war” or suicide attacks, urging his followers to target Hindu leaders and police personnel. “Experiment with different tactics to ascertain what works… where they are most vulnerable,” he stated, further escalating the threat level.

“Target petrol pipelines, their logistics chain, and the collaborators… disrupt the railway lines, their transport system… These will precipitate chaos,” Ghori proclaimed. “The govt is targeting our properties through ED and NIA, but remain steadfast, we will usurp power sooner or later,” he added.

About Rameswaram Blast

The recent bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookfield area on March 1 has left ten individuals injured. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the case, apprehending five individuals, including mastermind Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and perpetrator Mussavir Hussain Shazib in Kolkata. The suspects, along with Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef from Chikkamagaluru, are currently in custody.











