Ranbir – Alia To Vicky – Katrina, Here's How B-Town Celebs Celebrated Christmas


The Kapoor family celebrated Christmas together on Sunday, and now they have flooded our Insta feed with adorable pictures. This year, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra gave the party a miss. And many other B-Town celebs were also celebrated the Christmas party in jolly mood. Watch Video



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas celebrations with family and friends were all about fun and warmth. The couple hosted a small get-together at their house, and in attendance, we saw Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal-Veena Kaushal and his brother Sunny. Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif also joined the family lunch. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt shared a group picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as “The jamest fam,” followed by a heart emoticon. Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan and many other celebs were spotted celebrating the Christmas.




