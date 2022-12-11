Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNationalRanbir Kapoor Expresses Desire to Collaborate With Pakistani Artists at Red Sea...
National

Ranbir Kapoor Expresses Desire to Collaborate With Pakistani Artists at Red Sea International Film Festival

By admin
0
41


Ranbir Kapoor recently expressed his desire to collaborate with Pakistani artists at Red Sea International Film Festival.


Ranbir Kapoor Expresses Desire to Collaborate With Pakistani Artists at Red Sea International Film Festival
Ranbir Kapoor Expresses Desire to Collaborate With Pakistani Artists at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor Lauds Fawad-Mahira’s The Legend of Maula Jatt: Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently at the Red Sea International Film Festival spoke about several issues about contemporary films. He gave his views about the way ahead for global cinema and the need for rethinking for Bollywood. He also opened up about the failure of his movie Shamshera, fatherhood and his desire to direct a movie. During his interaction at the international film festival held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, he answered several candid questions. The Brahmastra actor also congratulated the Pakistan film industry on the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

RANBIR KAPOOR CONGRATULATES PAKISTAN FILM INDUSTRY

Ranbir, while interacting with the audience was quizzed, “Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?” The actor replied and said, “Of course sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits that we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.”

Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He will also be seen in Luv Ranja’s untitled rom com opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: December 11, 2022 5:17 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleLockerbie bombing suspect is now in U.S. custody, authorities say
Next articleAILET 2023 Answer Key Soon at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Tentative Dates Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
41
Previous articleLockerbie bombing suspect is now in U.S. custody, authorities say
Next articleAILET 2023 Answer Key Soon at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Tentative Dates Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677