Ranbir Kapoor recently expressed his desire to collaborate with Pakistani artists at Red Sea International Film Festival.







Ranbir Kapoor Expresses Desire to Collaborate With Pakistani Artists at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor Lauds Fawad-Mahira’s The Legend of Maula Jatt: Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently at the Red Sea International Film Festival spoke about several issues about contemporary films. He gave his views about the way ahead for global cinema and the need for rethinking for Bollywood. He also opened up about the failure of his movie Shamshera, fatherhood and his desire to direct a movie. During his interaction at the international film festival held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, he answered several candid questions. The Brahmastra actor also congratulated the Pakistan film industry on the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

RANBIR KAPOOR CONGRATULATES PAKISTAN FILM INDUSTRY

Ranbir, while interacting with the audience was quizzed, “Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?” The actor replied and said, “Of course sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits that we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.”

Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He will also be seen in Luv Ranja’s untitled rom com opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.



