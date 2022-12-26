Alia Bhatt drops a glimpse into her Christmas Day party with family members and friends. She also shares a cozy picture with her husband Ranbir Kapoor from the celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt in Front of Christmas Tree – Check Inside Pics From Their Party

Ranbir kisses Alia: For star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Christmas was extra special this year. The two got married and also welcomed their daughter – Raha Kapoor – in 2022 which made the celebrations even bigger. A glimpse of the same could be seen in the pictures that Alia shared online in the wee hours of Monday. The actor, who is embracing new motherhood, took to Instagram to drop many pictures from her cozy Christmas Day celebrations this year. In one of the beautiful pictures that she shared, her husband Ranbir Kapoor could be seen planting a sweet kiss on her cheeks as they posed in front of a Christmas tree at their place.

Ranbir, who is known to be shy and someone who avoids the public display of affection, held his wife and showered her with love on a special day. The two looked lovely together. In another picture, Alia could be seen posing with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. And another picture showed the women in the family – Alia, Shaheen, Soni, Pooja, and Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor posing together.

CHECK INSIDE PICS FROM RANBIR-ALIA’S CHRISTMAS PARTY HERE:

While sharing her Christmas album on social media, Alia wrote in the caption of her post: “it’s the best time of year .. with the best people the world ♥️♥️♥️♥️ merry merry always from my family to yours ✨☀️🎄🎅(sic)”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor changed into two easy-breezy dresses for Christmas. First, she wore a floral wrap dress for the annual lunch at Ranbir’s uncle’s house. And later, she wore an oversized red dress for the cozy party at their home. Alia looked radiant as she chose to go makeup-free both times. Is this your favourite Christmas picture from Bollywood this year?



