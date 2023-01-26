Home

Sports

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Ranchi Weather, Pitch Report, Possible Playing XIs Of India Vs New Zealand Match

The India vs New Zealand, first T20I will be played at the JSCA Cricket Stadium from 7 PM IST on Friday.

The JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi will host the first IND vs NZ T20I on Friday. (Image: @mohanstatsman)

New Delhi: After a dominating 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against New Zealand, India would like to assert their dominance against the visitors in the T20I series as well when the first game starts in Ranchi on Friday.

With regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul missing, Hardik Pandya will don the skipper’s hat against the Kiwis in the shortest format. In the absence of Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner will be leading New Zealand.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I Weather Report

The India vs New Zealand, first T20I will be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi from 7PM on Friday. The weather in Ranchi is very clear with no chances of rain and the fans will be able to enjoy a full game. Expect a sold out crowd on Friday.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I Pitch Report

The wicket in Ranchi is believed to help spinners. Only three T20Is have been played at this venue with India winning all of them. The last time Ranchi hosted an T20I was in 2021 when the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. With the dew factor coming into play, team winning the toss may bowl first.

IND vs NZ Possible Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner



