Randeep Hooda Hospitalised After he Fainted While Horse Riding

Randeep Hooda has been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he fainted while horse riding.
Randeep Hooda Hospitalised: Randeep Hooda has been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment. The actor got severely injured as he fell down while horse riding after he fainted. As reported by ETimes, Randeep was ‘injured in the incident that occurred few days back and rushed to the hospital immediately’. The actor was recently seen in the Netflix thriller series CAT. Randeep is known to be a horse-rider and also has a horse-farm. He has also participated in professional equestrian sports, including polo and show jumping. He had recently lost weight while prepping for his historical biopic Swatantra Veer Savarkar.
RANDEEP HOODA’S KNEE SEVERELY INJURED
The doctors have advised Randeep complete bed rest for now. The actor has hardly any muscle left around his knee as he lost 22 kg for Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The fall had major impact on his knee and leg and his left leg may require surgery. Randeep had also suffered injury in 2021 while shooting an action sequence for Salman Khan-Disha Patani starrer Radhe. He had to undergo a knee surgery on his right leg while he was shooting for his actioner Inspector Avinash.
Randeep will next be seen in the social comedy Tera Kya Hoga Lovely opposite Illeana D’Cruz.
For more updates on Randeep Hooda, check out this space at India.com.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 10:09 PM IST
Updated Date: January 13, 2023 10:15 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
What Will New Delhi With Pollution Look Like in Future. Check Shocking Photos Here
[ad_1] Home ViralViral: What Will New Delhi With Pollution Look Like in Future. Check Shocking Photos Here Viral Video: Madhav...
Make-Up Artist Stuns Netizens With Realistic Artwork; Internet Calls, Unique Talent
[ad_1] Home ViralWatch: Make-Up Artist Stuns Netizens With Realistic Artwork; Internet Calls, ‘Unique Talent’ Viral Video: Have you heard of...
Trade Unions Call For 2-Day Strike on This Date, Check List of Their Demands
[ad_1] Home BusinessBank Strike Latest Update: Trade Unions Call For 2-Day Strike on This Date, Check List of Their Demands...
Namita Thapar Amit Jain And Peyush Bansal
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentShark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar Rejects Amit Jain And Peyush Bansal’s Joint Deal Offer: ‘…Their Audacity...
Winter Vacation: Chandigarh Extends School Holidays Till January 21
[ad_1] Home EducationWinter Vacation: Chandigarh Extends School Holidays Till January 21 Due To Cold Weather | Details Inside Chandigarh Scholl...
Joshimath Uttarakhand Govt Waives Off Power Water Bills To Give Rs 4000 In Cash To Affected Families
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJoshimath: Uttarakhand Govt Waives Off Power, Water Bills; To Give Rs 4000 In Cash To Affected Families...
Average Rating