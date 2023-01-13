Randeep Hooda Hospitalised After he Fainted While Horse Riding

Randeep Hooda has been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he fainted while horse riding.

Randeep Hooda Hospitalised.

Randeep Hooda Hospitalised: Randeep Hooda has been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment. The actor got severely injured as he fell down while horse riding after he fainted. As reported by ETimes, Randeep was ‘injured in the incident that occurred few days back and rushed to the hospital immediately’. The actor was recently seen in the Netflix thriller series CAT. Randeep is known to be a horse-rider and also has a horse-farm. He has also participated in professional equestrian sports, including polo and show jumping. He had recently lost weight while prepping for his historical biopic Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

RANDEEP HOODA’S KNEE SEVERELY INJURED

The doctors have advised Randeep complete bed rest for now. The actor has hardly any muscle left around his knee as he lost 22 kg for Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The fall had major impact on his knee and leg and his left leg may require surgery. Randeep had also suffered injury in 2021 while shooting an action sequence for Salman Khan-Disha Patani starrer Radhe. He had to undergo a knee surgery on his right leg while he was shooting for his actioner Inspector Avinash.

Randeep will next be seen in the social comedy Tera Kya Hoga Lovely opposite Illeana D’Cruz.

