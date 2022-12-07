Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Rani Bagh, Rani Khera, Ranjeet Nagar, Rithala Results; All Winners Announced; Rani Khera Counting Underway LIVE

Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Rani Bagh, Rani Khera, Ranjeet Nagar, Rithala, RK Puram Results

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results LIVE
Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results LIVE

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be announced today, December 7, 2022. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. Counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, December 7.

Also Read:

Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards cast their votes in the crucial civil polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

In 2017, BJP won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards meanwhile Aam Admi Party (AAP) could secure only 48 wards and Congress finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Rani Bagh, Rani Khera, Ranjeet Nagar, Rithala Results




  • 11:48 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Narender Kumar Singh (BJP) has won from Rithala.



  • 11:47 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: AAP candidate Ankush Narang Wins from Ranjeet Nagar.



  • 11:46 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: BJP’s Jyoti Aggarwal Wins From Rani Bagh.



  • 11:00 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: From Rani Bagh BJP’s Jyoti Aggarwal is leading. Sushila From BJP is currently leading from Rani Khera. Rithala’s AAP candidate Shubham Kumar Tripathi is currently leading. Ranjeet Nagar’s AAP Candidate Ankush Narang has won the seat from Ranjeet Nagar.



  • 10:29 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: BJP’s Rani Bagh candidate Jyoti Aggarwal is currently leading. BJP candidate Sushila takes lead from Rani Khera. Ranjeet Nagar’s AAP candidate Ankush Narang takes an early lead. Shubham Kumar Tripathi from AAP is currently leading from Rithala. So if we talk about both constituents the result is 50/50 so far.



  • 9:42 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: AAP’s Ankush Narang Takes Lead in Ranjeet Nagar



  • 9:21 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: BJP’s Sushila Takes Lead in Rani Khera



  • 9:20 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: AAP’s Mithlesh Pathak takes Rani Bagh MCD Election 2022.



  • 9:13 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Rani Bagh’s BJP Candidate Jyoti Aggarwal takes the lead.



  • 9:07 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: AAP’s Shubham Kumar Tripathi Takes the lead from Rithala.







Published Date: December 7, 2022 11:51 AM IST





Source link

