Rani Bagh, Rani Khera, Ranjeet Nagar, Rithala Results; All Winners Announced; Rani Khera Counting Underway LIVE

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be announced today, December 7, 2022. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. Counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, December 7.

Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards cast their votes in the crucial civil polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

In 2017, BJP won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards meanwhile Aam Admi Party (AAP) could secure only 48 wards and Congress finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

