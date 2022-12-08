Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who hopes to set his box-office performance on track with his upcoming theatrical film ‘Cirkus’, feels that comedy is the most difficult genre to pull off.

Ranveer Singh Hails Rohit Shetty as ‘King of Comedy’ at ‘Current Laga’ Song Launch Event

Ranveer Singh Hails Rohit Shetty as ‘King of Comedy’: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who hopes to set his box-office performance on track with his upcoming theatrical film Cirkus, feels that comedy is the most difficult genre to pull off for both actors and directors. In the same breath he complimented his director Rohit Shetty as the “king of comedy” at the song launch of Current Laga Re in Mumbai on Thursday. However, the statement can be debated as Indian cinema has directors of the likes of Priyadarshan and Anees Bazmee as well.

Ranveer also showered praise on his wife Deepika Padukone and mentioned that her character of Meenamma from the 2013 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express is his all-time favourite character of her. The actor said, “I think out of all genres comedy is a very difficult one to pull off. It is the litmus test for any actor or a storyteller because if you miss the beat for the punchline it can collapse in no time.”

Lauding his director, the actor mentioned, “My humorous side comes out the best when I work with Rohit Shetty because he is the king of comedy and has been doing it for close to 16 years now.”

After facing the heat at the box-office with colossal flops like 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer is looking to swing back into action with Cirkus which lands in cinemas on December 23, 2022.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to India.com.



