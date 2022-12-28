In an interview with Zee media company, Ranveer Singh discussed the pandemic’s difficult period and how it impacted him.

Ranveer Singh Says Lockdown And pandemic Has Changed Him Forever; ‘I Can Never Be The Same Person’ | Exclusive



Cirkus star Ranveer Singh remembered the pandemic time and acknowledged that although there were many hardships for people to endure, he was still fortunate in every way. Singh even stated that he was no longer the same person and that the pandemic had permanently changed him.



