Ranveer Singh to Represent India at FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar

Ranveer Singh, who has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood, is most certainly India's cultural ambassador to the West. With his popularity soaring across the globe, the youth icon has now been invited to attend and represent India at the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar. Ranveer will be flying to Qatar to attend the biggest sporting event on December 18, which will see two of the best countries in world football lock horns to lift the coveted World Cup.

"Ranveer has become a cultural phenomenon globally. He represents the aspirational youth of India globally and is the perfect ambassador to be there at the FIFA World Cup finals. He will be there for a day and will have a host of key meetings with multiple global footballing icons who are also being finalised to attend the marquee event," says a source.

Recently, after French Football icon Zinedine Zidane, Ranveer headlined the prestigious Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto (Y-3) campaign! Ranveer was also recently at the NBA Games in Abu Dhabi where he met basketball icons Shaquille O'Neal and Vince Carter and also interacted with the new stars Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo!

Ranveer Singh is now set to be honoured at the prestigious Marrakesh Film Festival with the Étoile d’or Award, previously received by the likes of stalwart Indian icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.