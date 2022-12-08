Thursday, December 8, 2022
Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST) Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Underway

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Winners List For Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST).

Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST) Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat including Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) will start at 8 am on December 8, Thursday. The postal ballots will be counted first after which the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be taken up for counting. In the past few decades, Gujarat saw a traditional fight between the BJP and Congress, but this time the state witnessed a three-cornered between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress. 

While the winning or losing trends will start emerging in an hour or so, the final results for Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) are expected to be out by evening. For the unversed, Gujarat went to polls in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) election result 2022. 




  • 9:05 AM IST


    Gujarat Result LIVE: Rivaba Jadeja trails from Jamnagar. Counting underway.



  • 8:51 AM IST


    Gujarat results: BJP’s Alpesh Thakore is trailing



  • 8:50 AM IST


    Gujarat Result LIVE: BJP’s Jignesh Mevani leading in Vadgam.



  • 8:41 AM IST


    Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST) Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting UnderwayBJP ahead in 127 seats while Congress is leading in 50. Counting of postal ballots underway.



  • 8:28 AM IST


    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting: BJP’s Hardik Patel trails from Viramgam



  • 8:28 AM IST


    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting: Alpesh Thakur trails from Gandhinagar.



  • 7:42 AM IST


    GUJARAT ELECTION RESULT LIVE COUNTING: Counting of votes for Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST) to begin shortly. Stay tuned.







Published Date: December 8, 2022 8:11 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 8:11 AM IST





