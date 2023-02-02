National

Raphael Varane Retires From International Football

admin
104Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 36 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Raphael Varane Retires From International Football

Varane is regarded as one of the best center backs of all the time and played a significant role in France Cup campaign of 2018.

Raphael Varane, Raphael Varane news, Raphael Varane updates, Raphael Varane retirement, Raphael Varane France, Raphael Varane france, raphael varane france, raphael varane, LesBlues
Raphael Varane Retires From International Football

NEW Delhi: French defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from the International football. Varane represents France in international football.

Varane is regarded as one of the best center backs of all the time and played a significant role in France Cup campaign of 2018.

Varane has been a part of Real Madrid’s Golden Era and has played a keen role in the Real Madrid defence. He went on to join Manchester United after playing 236 games. He has played a very big role in modifying the French Defense. He has played for France in 93 games and has scored 5 goals.

Raphael Varane’s Club Manchester United has been performing very well after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who lashed out at the Galzer’s family in an interview with Piers Morgan. Varane has played 37 games for Manchester United till now and has played the main role in upgrading the team’s performance.

Topics




Published Date: February 2, 2023 8:28 PM IST



Updated Date: February 2, 2023 9:21 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories