Raphael Varane Retires From International Football

NEW Delhi: French defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from the International football. Varane represents France in international football.

Varane has been a part of Real Madrid’s Golden Era and has played a keen role in the Real Madrid defence. He went on to join Manchester United after playing 236 games. He has played a very big role in modifying the French Defense. He has played for France in 93 games and has scored 5 goals.

Official. Raphaël Varane announces his retirement from international football, he won’t play for French national team anymore. 🚨🇫🇷 #France #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZsMrEm5VhF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2023

Merci pour tout 💙🤍♥️ pic.twitter.com/FUk4zZWFpt — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) February 2, 2023

Raphael Varane’s Club Manchester United has been performing very well after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who lashed out at the Galzer’s family in an interview with Piers Morgan. Varane has played 37 games for Manchester United till now and has played the main role in upgrading the team’s performance.

