EDGEWATER, Md.

Jan. 21, 2026

[email protected]

/PRNewswire/ — Rapid Care, an AI-driven healthcare technology company focused on addressing the industry’s most complex operational and financial challenges, announces the acquisition of DeepDoc, an advanced artificial intelligence platform for medical record analysis and summarization. DeepDoc leverages machine learning, generative AI, and data intelligence to automate the intake, organization, and synthesis of large volumes of unstructured medical records. The platform converts complex clinical documentation into concise, searchable summaries with accuracy exceeding 99 percent, significantly reducing manual review time while improving consistency, visibility, and insight. The DeepDoc platform is widely used across the insurance and medicolegal sectors to support claims processing, independent medical examinations, utilization review, and legal case preparation. By extracting and structuring critical clinical information, the technology enables faster, more informed decision-making and helps organizations manage administrative complexity more effectively at scale. “DeepDoc represents a powerful combination of advanced AI and deep healthcare domain expertise,” said Venkat Laxman, President and CEO of Rapid Care. “Its ability to rapidly synthesize complex medical records into accurate, actionable summaries delivers immediate value to our customers and aligns with our mission to remove friction across healthcare workflows.” The acquisition expands Rapid Care’s growing portfolio of AI-enabled solutions designed to streamline patient-to-payment processes, strengthen clinical and administrative decision support, and improve operational efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem. “This acquisition represents a strategic step forward as we continue to execute our vision of delivering intelligent, end-to-end solutions for healthcare operations,” Laxman added. “DeepDoc accelerates our AI roadmap, enhances our technical capabilities, and positions us to deliver smarter, faster, and more scalable solutions to the markets we serve.” The addition of DeepDoc follows other recent strategic acquisitions by Rapid Care, including iMedx in 2023, a leader in healthcare revenue cycle management and clinical documentation, and Eagle Eye Transcription in 2022, a provider of transcription services supporting medical examinations, records review, and workers’ compensation documentation. With the acquisition of DeepDoc, Rapid Care continues to invest in advanced AI technologies that modernize healthcare processes, reduce administrative burden, and enable better outcomes for providers, payers, and their partners. About Rapid Care Rapid Care provides advanced healthcare information management solutions that help healthcare, insurance, and legal organizations operate with greater accuracy and efficiency. With more than 25 years of global experience, the company combines AI-enhanced technology with human expertise across medical coding, clinical documentation, medical records review, revenue cycle management, and data analytics. Supported by more than 2,200 professionals across four continents, Rapid Care delivers secure, scalable solutions that drive measurable operational and financial impact. Learn more atRachel MurphyRapid Care(925) 708-9598 (US +1) SOURCE Rapid Care