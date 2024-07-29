Home

Rapid Rail Metro to Cut Travel Time Between Noida Airport and Delhi Aerocity By THIS Minutes | All You Need To Know

According to the reports, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials have submitted a revised project report (DPR) to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

New Delhi: The 72-km-long Rapid Rail-Metro corridor will cut the travel time from Noida International Airport (NIA) to Delhi Aerocity to just 66 minutes. The Rapid Rail-Metro corridor will link the Ghaziabad RRTS station with NIA in Jewar. According to the reports, the project is expected to be completed in five years.

Rapid Rail-Metro: All You Need To Know

The Rapid Rail-Metro Corridor will comprise 22 stations, including 11 RRTS-cum-Metro stations and 11 Metro stations, with provisions for 13 new stations.

The Rapid Rail-Metro Corridor will link the Delhi-Meerut RRTS at Ghaziabad, the Aqua Line Metro at Char Murti Chowk, and the Noida Airport at the Ground Transport Centre (GTC).

The major portion of the corridor will be elevated, with the final station at the NIA being underground.

Rapid Rail-Metro Corridor will provide two types of service like fast RRTS service with speeds up to 114 km/h, stopping at limited stations, and a metro service with speeds of 46 km/h, pausing at all stations.

RRTS service will offer a commuting time of 56 minutes to Sarai Kale Khan

The service will take 66 minutes to Delhi Aerocity, 37 minutes to Ghaziabad, and 72 minutes to Meerut, and the normal RRTS service, operating at 84 km/h, will take an extra 13 minutes on each route.

Rapid Rail-Metro Corridor will boast of a 10-km extension of the Aqua Line Metro between Char Murti Chowk and Knowledge Park V and have a proposed light rail transit between NIA and YEIDA Sector 21/Film City.











