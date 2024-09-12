Rare Footage of Jagjit Singh’s Unheard Song ‘Jab Uske Paas’ Released by Ghazal singer and composer Nisscha; Zaveri on YouTube

In a significant tribute to the legendary ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh, Nisschal Zaveri, acclaimed ghazal singer, composer, and producer, has released a rare recording of the song “Jab Uske Paas” on his YouTube channel. The song, set in Raag Baageshree and penned by the celebrated poet Qateel Shifai, was performed by Jagjit Singh in an intimate mehfil in 1989. This rare footage, believed to be composed by Jagjit Singh himself, has never been available on YouTube, making it an extraordinary find for ghazal enthusiasts and fans of the maestro.

Ghazal Singer, composer and producer Nisschal Zaveri

Nisschal Zaveri shared, “Releasing this rare recording of Jab Uske Paas is an emotional and proud moment for me. Its not just about sharing a piece of music; its about connecting audiences with a forgotten masterpiece that holds a deep sense of nostalgia and artistry. Jagjit Sahebs voice has the power to transcend time, and I hope this release will bring joy to his fans and offer a glimpse into the magic that he created in intimate settings. It’s a true homage to his legacy.”

Mastered at Enzy Studios, Mumbai, this release serves as a prelude to “Salaam-e-Jagjit”, an upcoming event on September 28, 2024, at the Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi, where Zaveri, along with a talented ensemble of musicians, will perform Jagjit Singh’s most cherished songs. The event aims to honour the legacy of Jagjit Singh, whose unique style and soulful renditions have left a lasting impact on the world of ghazal music. Presented by Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Entertainment Pvt Ltd, “Salaam-e-Jagjit” promises an evening of soul-stirring melodies that continue to capture the hearts of audiences.

Song Footage Link: youtu.be/G06kw41BMhEsi=vOaTtDPRm34s-FO3.

Disclaimer: No copyright infringement intended. This song release is solely for the purpose of sharing and celebrating the artistry of the original creators. All rights belong to the respective owners. This is a tribute to the timeless work of Qateel Shifai, with great respect and admiration.