RAS vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 103 & 104 On December 5 & 7 PM IST At Montjuic Olympic Ground

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RAS vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction, RAS vs LIT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RAS vs LIT Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series.
RAS vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 103 & 104 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RAS vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction, RAS vs LIT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RAS vs LIT Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Raval Sporting vs Lleida Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series. RAS vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 103 & 104 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Raval Sporting vs Lleida Tigers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 5 & 7 PM IST December 06, 2022, Monday.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Raval Sporting vs Lleida Tigers will take place at 4:30 PM IST & 6:30 PM IST.
Time – December 06,5 and 7 PM IST
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
RAS vs LIT Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Kishitij Patel
Batters: Chyet Patel, Ifraz Ahmed, Ali Sajjad, Umar Muhammad
All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Naveed Riaz
Bowlers: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Imdad Khan, Ranveer Singh
RAS vs LIT Probable Playing XI
Raval Sporting (RAS): Ishan Patel (c), Karan Datta, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Chyet Patel, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Singh
Lleida Tigers (LIT): Umar Muhammad, Junaid Afzal, Muhammad Abu (c), Ifraz Ahmed, Naveed Riaz, Sajjad Ahmad, Mohsin Raza, Ali Sajjad, Imdad Khan, Omais Rehman
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.