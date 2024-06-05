Home

Rashtrapati Bhavan To Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jun 9 For Swearing-In Ceremony Preparations

An official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said the decision has been taken to prepare for the swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers.

Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/IANS)

New Delhi: As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance crossed the majority margin in the trends in the the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Deputy Press Secretary to the President stated said that Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for the general public from 5-9 June. In a statement, Navika Gupta – on behalf of Rashtrapati Bhavan – said the decision has been taken to prepare for the swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers.

“Visit of Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit -1) will remain closed for the general public from June 5 to 9, 2024, due to preparation for forthcoming event of swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the official statement said.

The development comes as the Lok Sabha poll results and trends showed that the BJP was set to become the single-largest party but would fall short of the magic figure of 292.

Circuit-1 takes visitors on a tour of the main building, forecourt, reception, Navachara, banquet hall, upper ‘loggia’, Lutyens’ grand stairs, guest wing, Ashok hall, north drawing room, long drawing room, library, Durbar hall and Lord Buddha statue.

As per the latest updates from the EC, the NDA got 292 seats, while INDIA bloc won 232 Lok Sabha seats. As per ECI website, the BJP has won in 154 Lok Sabha seats and leading in 86 seats, taking the tally to 240 seats. On the contrary, Congress own in 62 seats and is leading in 37 seats, taking the total tally to 99.

Taking to social media, PM Modi on Tuesday called it a historical feat that the people of the country placed their faith in the NDA for the third consecutive time.

“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts,” PM Modi said in a post on X.







