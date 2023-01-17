National

Rasmus Gemke Takes 1-0 Lead Vs Kento Momota; Indian Shuttlers To Start Shortly

admin
19Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 35 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Rasmus Gemke Takes 1-0 Lead Vs Kento Momota; Indian Shuttlers To Start Shortly

live

India Open 2023 Live: Stay tuned to this space for all the live action of India Open 2023 day 1. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Prannoy HS will be in Action shortly

Live India Open 2023
Live India Open 2023

Live India Open 2023: The India Open 2023 badminton tournament starts at the KD Jadav Indoor Hall in the capital from January 17. The tournament, which is part BWF World Tour, has been upgraded to Super 750 category from this year.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal are among the 19-member strong Indian contingent that are looking to carve their name and showcase their skills in front of home fans after a year’s hiatus.

Among overseas stars, Denmark’s Victor Axelsen, Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, Spain’s Carolina Marin are the notable top draws. The India Open 2023 has attracted a total of 242 players from 22 countries.




  • 10:39 AM IST


    Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: What a thrilling game we are having at the KD Jadav Hall in New Delhi. Gemke bags two straight points to lead 6-4.



  • 10:37 AM IST


    Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Kento Momota takes an early lead in Game 2 but Rasmus Gemke fights back to draw level at 3-3.



  • 10:30 AM IST


    Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Rasmus clinches a point to win the first game 21-15.



  • 10:29 AM IST


    Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Rasmus has taken big lead over but Momota grabbed two straight points to reduce the deficit. Momota 15 – 20 Rasmus



  • 10:14 AM IST


    Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Rasmus has taken the early lead in the game and the shuttler is dominating the game so far.



  • 10:11 AM IST


    Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Kento Momota and Rasmus Gemke are playing the first game of the tournament. Nail-biter is going on between the two.

    Kento 4 vs Rasmus 7 first Set



  • 10:08 AM IST


    Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: The first game of the tournament is underway.



  • 9:56 AM IST


    Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: The India Open 2023 badminton tournament starts at the KD Jadav Indoor Hall, New Delhi.



  • 9:32 AM IST


    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India Open 2023. The tournament, which is part BWF World Tour, has been upgraded to Super 750 category from this year.







Published Date: January 17, 2023 9:31 AM IST



Updated Date: January 17, 2023 10:32 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories