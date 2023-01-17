Home

Sports

Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Rasmus Gemke Takes 1-0 Lead Vs Kento Momota; Indian Shuttlers To Start Shortly

live

India Open 2023 Live: Stay tuned to this space for all the live action of India Open 2023 day 1. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Prannoy HS will be in Action shortly

Live India Open 2023

Live India Open 2023: The India Open 2023 badminton tournament starts at the KD Jadav Indoor Hall in the capital from January 17. The tournament, which is part BWF World Tour, has been upgraded to Super 750 category from this year.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal are among the 19-member strong Indian contingent that are looking to carve their name and showcase their skills in front of home fans after a year’s hiatus.

Among overseas stars, Denmark’s Victor Axelsen, Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, Spain’s Carolina Marin are the notable top draws. The India Open 2023 has attracted a total of 242 players from 22 countries.













