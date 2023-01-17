Rasmus Gemke Takes 1-0 Lead Vs Kento Momota; Indian Shuttlers To Start Shortly
live
India Open 2023 Live: Stay tuned to this space for all the live action of India Open 2023 day 1. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Prannoy HS will be in Action shortly
Live India Open 2023: The India Open 2023 badminton tournament starts at the KD Jadav Indoor Hall in the capital from January 17. The tournament, which is part BWF World Tour, has been upgraded to Super 750 category from this year.
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal are among the 19-member strong Indian contingent that are looking to carve their name and showcase their skills in front of home fans after a year’s hiatus.
Among overseas stars, Denmark’s Victor Axelsen, Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, Spain’s Carolina Marin are the notable top draws. The India Open 2023 has attracted a total of 242 players from 22 countries.
-
10:39 AM IST
Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: What a thrilling game we are having at the KD Jadav Hall in New Delhi. Gemke bags two straight points to lead 6-4.
-
10:37 AM IST
Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Kento Momota takes an early lead in Game 2 but Rasmus Gemke fights back to draw level at 3-3.
-
10:30 AM IST
Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Rasmus clinches a point to win the first game 21-15.
-
10:29 AM IST
Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Rasmus has taken big lead over but Momota grabbed two straight points to reduce the deficit. Momota 15 – 20 Rasmus
-
10:14 AM IST
Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Rasmus has taken the early lead in the game and the shuttler is dominating the game so far.
-
10:11 AM IST
Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: Kento Momota and Rasmus Gemke are playing the first game of the tournament. Nail-biter is going on between the two.
Kento 4 vs Rasmus 7 first Set
-
10:08 AM IST
Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: The first game of the tournament is underway.
-
9:56 AM IST
Live BWF India Open 2023, Score: The India Open 2023 badminton tournament starts at the KD Jadav Indoor Hall, New Delhi.
-
9:32 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India Open 2023. The tournament, which is part BWF World Tour, has been upgraded to Super 750 category from this year.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 9:31 AM IST
Updated Date: January 17, 2023 10:32 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
IND vs AUS Ian Healy Predicts IND To Beat AUS 2-1 In Border Gavaskar Trophy
[ad_1] Home SportsIan Healy Predicts IND To Beat AUS 2-1 In Border Gavaskar Trophy Australia have not won a series...
Work From Home Goes Wrong. Woman Caught Wasting Time During WFH. Here’s How
[ad_1] Home News WorldWork From Home Goes Wrong. Woman Caught Wasting Time During WFH. Here’s How The employer caught the...
Indices Open Flat Green. Sensex Gains 350 Points, Nifty Advances Towards 18K
[ad_1] Home BusinessBusiness News Live: Indices Open Flat Green. Sensex Gains 350 Points, Nifty Advances Towards 18K live On Tuesday,...
Delhi Is In Literal Chills And Is Likely To Get Chillier — Here
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi Is In Literal Chills And Is Likely To Get Chillier — Here’s IMD’s Latest Forecast Delhi...
NTA to Release Admit Card, Exam City Information Slip Anytime Soon
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: NTA to Release Admit Card, Exam City Information Slip Anytime Soon live JEE MAIN...
Young Professionals Scheme: You Can Live And Work In UK For 2 Years; Check Eligibility, Other Criteria
[ad_1] Home News WorldYoung Professionals Scheme: You Can Live And Work In UK For 2 Years; Check Eligibility, Other Criteria...
Average Rating