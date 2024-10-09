Home

Ratan Tata battling for life, Chairman emeritus of Tata Group CRITICAL, under ICU in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital

Ratan Tata was admitted to the Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related ailments. According to the reports, the 86-year-old Tata Group patriarch is critically ill. A representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday. To recall, Tata was on Monday admitted to Mumbai hospital he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.

However, Ratan Tata refuted to the reports, and said “I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions,” asserted Tata, who led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as chairman of Tata Sons.

“There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits,” he said, requesting the public and media to refrain from “spreading misinformation”.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

Ratan Naval Tata was born on 28 December 1937. He was an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continued to head its charitable trusts. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.











