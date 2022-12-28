Ratan Tata Birthday: Do You Know Ratan Tata Is First Indian To Pilot An F-16 Falcon, Lesser-Known Facts About Him

Ratan Tata: Do You Know Ratan Tata Is The First Indian To Pilot An F-16 Falcon. In his long career, he successfully completed some historic mergers for his business, including Tetley’s merger with Tata Tea, Land Rover Jaguar’s merger with Tata Motors, and Corus’s merger with Tata Steel. There are also some interesting and lesser-known facts about him that many Indians don’t know. Watch Video

Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: Ratan Naval Tata, the Indian industrialist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and former chairman of Tata Sons needs no introduction. Do you know he started his first job at the Tata organization? At Tata Steel, his first duty was to oversee the blast furnace and the limestone dump, and today under his direction, the Tata Group established a $28 million scholarship fund at Cornell University to support Indian undergraduate students. You may not find him on Forbes, but he surely has space in the hearts of all ages, gender, and groups. On the occasion of his birthday, let's know about some lesser-known facts about his life and achievements.

