Ratan Tata breaks silence over his health, says this about hospitalisation

Ratan Tata News: Ratan Tata on Monday afternoon broke down silence over his condition after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital early this morning after a sharp drop in his blood pressure. “There is no cause of concern…” he said.

“I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation,” he said.

Earlier, reports have suggested that the 86-year-old industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday. The Mid-Day report quoting hospital sources said that the hospital have confirmed that Tata was brought in between 12:30 to 1:00 am after a significant drop in his blood pressure.

Tata was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a specialized team led by renowned cardiologist Dr. Sharukh Aspi Golwalla is closely monitoring his condition.

The hospital has stated that Tata is under constant observation by intensivists and is receiving the best possible medical care.

Ratan Tata: All You Need To Know

Ratan Tata is an Indian industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons.

He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012

Ratan Tata was also the interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017.

He continues to head its charitable trusts.

In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

Ratan Tata is also a prolific investor and has made numerous investments in several startups.

