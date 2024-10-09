Home

News

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, admitted in hospital

Ratan Tata is in critical condition and in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, according to the reports.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata News: The chairman emeritus of one of India’s biggest conglomerates Tata Sons Ratan Tata is in critical condition and in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, according to the reports. To recall, Ratan Tata was admitted on Monday was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours following a significant drop in blood pressure.

However, he refuted the reports claiming that his health condition was critical and said he was undergoing routine check-ups due to age and related medical conditions. He assured his followers that there was no need for concern.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

“I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions,” said Ratan Tata in a social media post.

“There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect and refrain from spreading misinformation,” he added.

According to a Reuters report, a representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday.











