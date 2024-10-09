NationalPolitics

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, admitted in hospital

Ratan Tata is in critical condition and in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, according to the reports.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata News: The chairman emeritus of one of India’s biggest conglomerates Tata Sons Ratan Tata is in critical condition and in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, according to the reports. To recall, Ratan Tata was admitted on Monday was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours following a significant drop in blood pressure.

However, he refuted the reports claiming that his health condition was critical and said he was undergoing routine check-ups due to age and related medical conditions. He assured his followers that there was no need for concern.

“I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions,” said Ratan Tata in a social media post.

“There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect and refrain from spreading misinformation,” he added.

According to a Reuters report, a representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday.







Source link

